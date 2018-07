A view of the apartment building where Liu Xia, widow of late Chinese dissident and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo, has been living under house arrest in Beijing, China, Jul. 17, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Activists from the Civic Party and the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China rally in support of Liu Xia, the widow of Nobel prize winner Liu Xiaobo, outside the China Liaison Office in Hong Kong, China, Aug. 30, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/JEROME FAVRE

Rights group Amnesty International on Tuesday celebrated reports Liu Xia, widow of Nobel Peace laureate Liu Xiaobo, has left China headed to Germany, a year after the death of her husband and after spending years under house arrest without charge.

Sources close to Liu Xia, 57, confirmed the poet had left Beijing on a flight to Berlin, where she is expected to receive medical treatment, while her brother Liu Hui remained in the Chinese capital.