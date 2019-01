A view of a gun at a shooting club, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 16 January 2019. The decree signed by Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to relax gun control laws in the country has stirred up doubts on its possible effects in the fight against violence which especially affects women. EPA-EFE/ Fernando Bizerra Jr.

A view of a panel with bullet holes at a shooting club, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 16 January 2019. The decree signed by Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to relax gun control laws in the country has stirred up doubts on its possible effects in the fight against violence which especially affects women. EPA-EFE/ Fernando Bizerra Jr.

President Jair Bolsonaro should address Brazil's public safety crisis using measures that respect human rights, a senior representative of Human Rights Watch said here Thursday.

"Encouraging police to kill and packing more suspects who haven't yet been tried into Brazil's overcrowded prisons will undermine, not enhance, public safety," HRW's director for the Americas, Jose Miguel Vivanco, said in Sao Paulo as he presented the organization's latest report on the South American nation.