View of a watch tower in Changi Prison where Australian Nguyen Van Tuong on death row in Singapore is imprisoned till his last days in Singapore on Wednesday 30 November 2005. EPA-EFE FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

View of Changi Prison where Australian Nguyen Van Tuong on death row in Singapore is imprisoned till his last days in Singapore on Wednesday 30 November 2005. EPA-EFE FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Ahead of the imminent execution of a prisoner convicted of a drug offense in Singapore, human rights groups on Wednesday launched an urgent appeal to halt the process.

Syed Suhail Bin Syed Zin, 44, was arrested in August, 2011 and convicted of possession for the purpose of trafficking of less than 40 grams of heroin by Singapore’s High Court in January, 2016 and sentenced to death by hanging, Amnesty International said. EFE-EPA