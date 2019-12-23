Wirline Jean Bazelais, spokeswoman for the Organization of Haitian Women in Chile (FHC), speaks during a press conference in Santiago, Chile, on Dec. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/Patricia Nieto

Wirline Jean Bazelais, spokeswoman for the Organization of Haitian Women in Chile (FHC); Chilean Human Rights Commission (CCHDH) director Carlos Margotta; and Emmanuele Cimeus, executive secretary of the Haitian Sociocultural Organization of Chile (Left-Right) speak during a press conference in Santiago, Chile, on Dec. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/Patricia Nieto

The Chilean Human Rights Commission (CCHDH) and about a dozen Haitian, women's rights and pro-immigrant organizations said Monday that they were seeking justice for the women who were sexually abused by Chilean soldiers participating in UN peacekeeping operations in the Caribbean nation.

A recent report published on the academic website The Coversation and cited by The New York Times said that Haitian women were the victims of rapes at the hands of UN Mission for the Stabilization of Haiti (MINUSTAH) soldiers between 2004 and 2017, with about 20 percent of the sexual assaults being committed by Chilean soldiers.