A Chinese woman walks next to a 'Google' brand name and logo, near the Google office in Beijing, China, Aug. 03, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Sundar Pichai, CEO Google, reacts during the 48th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, WEF, in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/GIAN EHRENZELLER

A group of leading human rights organizations urged Google in an open letter, dated Tuesday, to cancel plans to provide censored search engine services in China.

The letter, signed by more than a dozen rights groups, including Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and Reporters Without Borders, was addressed to CEO Sundar Pichai, and asked the company to explain its position on censorship in China and how it plans to "safeguard users from the Chinese government's abusive censorship and surveillance regimes."