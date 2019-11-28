With the first anniversary of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's inauguration approaching, Amnesty International marked the occasion with a new report, titled "When Words Are Not Enough," that notes that the serious human rights crisis in Mexico has not ended.

"President Lopez Obrador's government has shown it is willing to take some measures on some issues, especially on disappearances in the country. However, after one year in government, there has been no substantial change in the lives of the millions of people facing an extremely serious human rights crisis that has now lasted for more than a decade," Amnesty International Americas director Erika Guevara-Rosas said.