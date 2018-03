A view of bullet holes in the car where Brazilian councilor Marielle Franco was travelling when she was shot and killed, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/Marcelo Sayao

Hundreds accompany the arrival of the coffin of the Brazilian councilor Marielle Franco outside the Municipal Chamber of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

A Rio de Janeiro city councilor who was a staunch opponent of the deployment of the army into crime-ridden areas of that Brazilian metropolis has been shot and killed, officials said.

Marielle Franco, a well-known human rights activist who was the fifth-highest vote-getter in Rio de Janeiro city council elections in 2016, was gunned down Wednesday night while riding in her car on a downtown street after taking part in a political event.