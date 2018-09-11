View of the new Mercosur license plate being installed on Sept. 11, 2018, in Rio de Janeiro, which has become the first Brazilian state to adopt the common license of the South American bloc. EFE-EPA/Antonio Lacerda

Photo of the new Mercosur license plate during its launch on Sept. 11, 2018, in Rio de Janeiro, which thus becomes the first Brazilian state to adopt the common license of the South American bloc. EFE-EPA/Antonio Lacerda

Rio de Janeiro Gov. Luiz Fernando Pezao takes part in the launching event on Sept. 11, 2018, for the new Mercosur license plate in his state, the first in Brazil to adopt the common license of the South American bloc. EFE-EPA/Antonio Lacerda

Rio de Janeiro began issuing this Tuesday - mostly for new vehicles - the Mercosur license plate, and so becomes the first Brazilian state to adopt the common license of the South American bloc, something the national government had promised to make obligatory back in 2016.

The Mercosur license plate, which has been in use for new Uruguayan vehicles since 2015 and for new Argentine vehicles since 2016, will be issued starting this Tuesday for new cars registered in Rio de Janeiro, as well as for older cars that must have one due to a change of ownership or the owner's change of address.