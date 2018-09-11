Rio de Janeiro began issuing this Tuesday - mostly for new vehicles - the Mercosur license plate, and so becomes the first Brazilian state to adopt the common license of the South American bloc, something the national government had promised to make obligatory back in 2016.
The Mercosur license plate, which has been in use for new Uruguayan vehicles since 2015 and for new Argentine vehicles since 2016, will be issued starting this Tuesday for new cars registered in Rio de Janeiro, as well as for older cars that must have one due to a change of ownership or the owner's change of address.