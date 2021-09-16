Rio de Janeiro, Brazil's most emblematic city, on Wednesday began requiring that residents and tourists display an anti-Covid-19 vaccination certificate to be allowed to enter public places and tourist spots at a time when authorities are trying to limit the spread of the Delta variant.
Proof of vaccination began to be requested of everyone in public places like movie theaters, stadiums, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment centers, nightclubs, Olympic villas, circuses, concert halls, museums, trade fairs, art galleries, parks and child recreation facilities.