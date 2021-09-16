Photo showing an announcement at the entrance of Sugarloaf Mountain in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, telling visitors that they must present a vaccination certificate to be allowed to enter, on Sept. 15, 2021. EFE/Antonio Lacerda

A visitor displays vaccine documentation at the entrance to Sugarloaf Mountain in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Sept. 15, 2021. EFE/Antonio Lacerda

A woman takes the temperature of visitors at the Banco do Brasil Cultural Center in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Sept. 15, 2021. EFE/Antonio Lacerda

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil's most emblematic city, on Wednesday began requiring that residents and tourists display an anti-Covid-19 vaccination certificate to be allowed to enter public places and tourist spots at a time when authorities are trying to limit the spread of the Delta variant.

Proof of vaccination began to be requested of everyone in public places like movie theaters, stadiums, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment centers, nightclubs, Olympic villas, circuses, concert halls, museums, trade fairs, art galleries, parks and child recreation facilities.