Alessandra Sampaio (r), the wideo of murdered British journalist Dom Phillips, arrives with her mother - Maria Lucia Farias Sampaio - at the memorial service for her husband in Niteroi, Brazil, on June 26, 2022. Phillips and indigenous guide Bruno Araujo went missing on June 5 and were found dead 10 days late in a remote portion of Brazil's Amazon region. EFE/Andre Coelho

People hold up a sign reading "Who ordered Dom and Bruno killed?" during the funeral services for murdered British journalist Dom Phillips in Niteroi, Brazil, on June 26, 2022. Phillips and indigenous guide Bruno Araujo went missing on June 5 and were found dead 10 days late in a remote portion of Brazil's Amazon region. EFE/Andre Coelho

Alessandra Sampaio (c-r), the wife of murdered British journalist Dom Phillips, received hugs from other relatives during the memorial service for her husband in Niteroi, Brazil, on June 26, 2022. Phillips and indigenous guide Bruno Araujo went missing on June 5 and were found dead 10 days late in a remote portion of Brazil's Amazon region. EFE/Andre Coelho

Rio de Janeiro on Sunday bade farewell to British journalist Dom Phillips, who was murdered in the Brazilian Amazon region along with indigenous activist Bruno Araujo Pereira and whose remains were cremated amid protests over his death and demands for justice from his family, friends, colleagues and rights activists.

Phillips - who had worked for Great Britain's The Guardian and was a correspondent for The Washington Post and the New York Times, along with the UK's Financial Times - had a wake and was cremated in Niteroi, in Rio de Janeiro's metro area, where he had spent the greater part of the 15 years he had lived and worked in Brazil.