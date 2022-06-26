Rio de Janeiro on Sunday bade farewell to British journalist Dom Phillips, who was murdered in the Brazilian Amazon region along with indigenous activist Bruno Araujo Pereira and whose remains were cremated amid protests over his death and demands for justice from his family, friends, colleagues and rights activists.
Phillips - who had worked for Great Britain's The Guardian and was a correspondent for The Washington Post and the New York Times, along with the UK's Financial Times - had a wake and was cremated in Niteroi, in Rio de Janeiro's metro area, where he had spent the greater part of the 15 years he had lived and worked in Brazil.