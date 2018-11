Rio de Janeiro's governor was arrested on Thursday by Brazil’s federal police for his alleged involvement in a corruption network created by his predecessor and political ally, who is already serving a 100-year prison sentence.

Luiz Fernando Pezao was arrested as part of so-called Operation Car Wash, an ongoing criminal investigation led by the federal police of Brazil since 2014 into allegations of corruption and money laundering at the state-owned Petrobas oil company.