Members of the samba school Grupo Especial Imperio Serrano take part in the carnival celebration at the Marques de Sapucai sambodrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Feb. 11, 2018. EPA/ANTONIO LACERDA

Samba school Imperio Serrano opened Sunday the highly anticipated parades of the Rio Carnival with a homage to China, its culture, inventions and traditions.

Imperio Serrano, one of Rio de Janeiro's most traditional samba schools, on its return to the top tier Special Group this year, decided to put on a tribute to the Chinese Empire, in an attempt to shine again in the Sambadrome and to remain in the Rio Carnival's first division.