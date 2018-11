A view of the seat of the Rio de Janeiro state government, Palacio Guanabara, on Nov. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

Police officers escort Rio de Janeiro Gov. Luiz Fernando Pezao (C) following his arrest in Rio Janeiro, Brazil, on Nov. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/Marcelo Sayão

Rio de Janeiro's governor was arrested on Thursday by Brazil's federal police for his alleged involvement in a corruption network created by his predecessor and political ally, who is already serving a 100-year prison sentence.

Luiz Fernando Pezao was arrested as part of so-called Operation Car Wash, an ongoing criminal investigation led by the federal police of Brazil since 2014.