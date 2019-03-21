A man looks out from his home in the Tavares Bastos "favela" or shantytown in Rio de Janeiro on March 21, 2019. EFE-EPA / Marcelo Sayão

A view of the Tavares Bastos community from The Maze hostel with Sugarloaf Mountain in the background in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 21 March 2019. EFE-EPA/ Marcelo Sayao

A far cry from the image of violence and lack of security in Rio de Janeiro's poor neighborhoods, the "favela" or shantytown of Tavares Bastos is a peaceful community without drug trafficking or militias (paramilitary groups) and reflects the great contrasts of Brazilian society with the flavor of jazz, urban art, feminism and the neighborhood.

Rio's tremendous inequalities are embodied in the greater metro area's unique landscape, and the thousands of sun-worshipping tourists who flock to the beaches of Ipanema and Copacabana each year can easily look inland to see the nearby hills over which the favelas spread living a parallel existence with their worldwide infamy as danger zones.