View of accumulated garbage at Guanabara Bay in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 15 September 2018. Two years after the Rio 2016 Summer Olympic Games and nine years after the Brazilian government promised to decontaminate the waters of Guanabara Bay for the event the baywaters are still tainted. EFE-EPA/ Marcelo Sayão

View of accumulated garbage at Guanabara Bay in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 15 September 2018. Two years after the Rio 2016 Summer Olympic Games and nine years after the Brazilian government promised to decontaminate the waters of Guanabara Bay for the event the baywaters are still tainted. EFE-EPA/ Marcelo Sayão

View of accumulated garbage at Guanabara Bay in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 15 September 2018. Two years after the Rio 2016 Summer Olympic Games and nine years after the Brazilian government promised to decontaminate the waters of Guanabara Bay for the event the baywaters are still tainted. EFE-EPA/ Marcelo Sayão

Two years after the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro and nine after Brazil promised to clean up pollution and other environmental problems for the event, contamination remains as bad as ever in the waters of Guanabara Bay.

The bay, one of Brazil's most important bodies of water, currently suffers from severe pollution from domestic and industrial wastewater and from the lack of commitment by governmental authorities, who for years have promised to clean up its waters without much in the way of discernible results to date.