A file photo dated Sept. 27, 2010 showing the main shaft hoist area at the Oyu Tolgoi copper mine in the South Gobi desert in Mongolia. EPA-EFE/FILE/ADRIAN BRADSHAW

Anglo-Australian mining company Rio Tinto on Tuesday warned Mongolia that if it wanted to attract future foreign capital to the country, it would have to honor and comply with existing contracts to explore the Oyu Tolgoi mine, one of the country's largest mines, in the Gobi desert.

Arnaud Soirat, head of Rio's copper business, said that the world was watching the development of Oyu Tolgoi and hence Mongolia must demonstrate its "stability to foreign investors to attract more investment."