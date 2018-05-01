Protesters clash with police as they try to reach Taksim Square for a banned May Day demonstration in Istanbul, Turkey,May 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA

Turkish police on Tuesday arrested over a dozen demonstrators in Istanbul who were trying to march towards an iconic square that had been declared off-limits by authorities for the annual May Day protests that have traditionally marked International Workers' Day.

Workers and activists rallying for better pay and labor conditions were met with the full force of Turkey's riot police blocking the roads leading to Taksim Square, the site of a 1977 massacre by Turkish security forces that left at least 34 protesters dead and hundreds injured during Labor Day celebrations.