A hooded demonstrator is seen during a rally marking the 10th anniversary of the killing of teenager Alexis Grigoropoulos by a Greek police officer, in Athens, Greece, Dec 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEXANDROS VLACHOS

Protesters clash with riot police during a rally marking the 10th anniversary of the killing of teenager Alexis Grigoropoulos by a Greek police officer, in Athens, Greece, Dec 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/SIMELA PANTZARTZI

Students shout slogans during a rally marking the 10th anniversary of the killing of teenager Alexis Grigoropoulos by a Greek police officer, in Athens, Greece, Dec 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEXANDROS VLACHOS

Riots erupt in Athens on 10th anniversary of teen's murder by policeman

Hundreds of students took to the streets of Athens on Thursday to take part in a rally commemorating the 10th anniversary of the killing of 15-year-old Alexis Grigoropoulos, who was murdered by a policeman in 2008.

Protests escalated when men wearing masks separated from the main group to destroy street furniture and throw stones at public buildings, forcing the Greek capital's downtown area to shut down.