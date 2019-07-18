A logo of Saravana Bhavan, a South Indian restaurant is seen outside the restaurant in New Delhi, India, Jul.18, 2019. EFE-EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

Dosa king P Rajagopal, nicknamed after the crunchy south Indian snack dosa similar to a crepe but filled with a spicy filling, died on Thursday, leaving behind one of the biggest restaurant empires in the world, and a tumultuous personal history after he was convicted of orchestrating the murder of the husband of a woman he became infatuated with and wanted to marry her at any cost.

Saravana Bhavan, the global chain of vegetarian south Indian restaurants that Rajagopal began to establish in the 1980s, has 25 eateries in India. It also boasts of a global presence with dozens of establishments spread across 23 countries, including France, Australia and the United States.