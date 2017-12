Joseph Nyuma Boakai (2-L), defeated presidential candidate, and incumbent vice president of the governing Unity Party (UP), officially concede defeat and congratulates George Weah, president elect, at the party headquarters in Monrovia, Liberia, Dec. 29, 2017. EPA-EFE/AHMED JALLANZO

Liberian Vice President Joseph Boakai on offered congratulations Friday to the man who defeated him in this week's presidential runoff election, retired soccer great George Weah.

"I called the ambassador George Manneh Weah of the Coalition for Democratic Change to congratulate him as winner in the presidential contest," Boakai told journalists.