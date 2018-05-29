(L-R) Libya Chief of Staff, Marshall Khalifa Haftar, President of the Libyan House of Representatives in Tobruk Aguila Saleh Issa and Chairman of the Presidential Council of Libya, Fayez al-Sarraj attend the International Congress on Libya at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, Mat 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT /

(L-R) UN Special Envoy for Libya Ghassan Salame, French President Emmanuel Macron and French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian attend an International Congress on Libya at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, May 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

Libya Chief of Staff, Marshall Khalifa Haftar arrives for the international congress on Libya, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, May 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

Chairman of the Presidential Council of Libya, Fayez al-Sarraj (L), French President Emmanuel Macron (C) and UN Special Envoy for Libya Ghassan Salame hold a press conference after the International conference on Libya at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, May 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

Leading members of rival Libyan factions and the international community on Tuesday signed an accord in Paris that paved the way for legislative and presidential elections to be held in the war-torn North African nation by the end of the year.

French president Emmanuel Macron has been a leading figure in the global efforts to pull Libya back from the brink of being a failed state and had petitioned internationally-recognized Fayez Seraj, who controls the capital, and Khalifa Haftar, who holds power to the east to come to an agreement.