Leading members of rival Libyan factions and the international community on Tuesday signed an accord in Paris that paved the way for legislative and presidential elections to be held in the war-torn North African nation by the end of the year.
French president Emmanuel Macron has been a leading figure in the global efforts to pull Libya back from the brink of being a failed state and had petitioned internationally-recognized Fayez Seraj, who controls the capital, and Khalifa Haftar, who holds power to the east to come to an agreement.