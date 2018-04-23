Reporters outside the Palace of Mines in Mexico City watch the debate on April 22, 2018 of Mexican presidential candidates, four of whom subjected frontrunner Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to fierce scrutiny and criticism. EFE-EPA/Jorge Nuñez

Reporters watch the debate on April 22, 2018 of Mexican presidential candidates, four of whom subjected frontrunner Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to fierce scrutiny and criticism. EFE-EPA/Jorge Nuñez

Leftist Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, the frontrunner in opinion polls, was subjected over the weekend to fierce scrutiny by his rivals in the first debate of the five candidates for the Mexican presidency, who spoke mostly about crime and corruption.

"They're all against me, just piling on," Lopez Obrador said on Sunday night when he saw himself being hammered by his rivals' arguments against him, above all for his plan to grant amnesty to criminals serving prison sentences for acts of violence or drug trafficking.