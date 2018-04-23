Leftist Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, the frontrunner in opinion polls, was subjected over the weekend to fierce scrutiny by his rivals in the first debate of the five candidates for the Mexican presidency, who spoke mostly about crime and corruption.
"They're all against me, just piling on," Lopez Obrador said on Sunday night when he saw himself being hammered by his rivals' arguments against him, above all for his plan to grant amnesty to criminals serving prison sentences for acts of violence or drug trafficking.