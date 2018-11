Cambodian rowers swim as their boat sinks during the annual Water Festival on the Tonle Sap River in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Nov. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAK REMISSA

Cambodian rowers power their boat during the annual Water Festival on the Tonle Sap River in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Nov. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAK REMISSA

Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni greets rowers during the annual Water Festival on the Tonle Sap River in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Nov. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAK REMISSA

A Cambodian rower prays with his boat oar during the annual Water Festival on the Tonle Sap River in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Nov. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAK REMISSA

Just under 300 boats from provinces across Cambodia participated in a series of races in Phnom Penh on Wednesday to mark the beginning of the annual Water Festival.

Bathed in morning sunlight, about two dozen rowers aboard each boat powered their way along the Tonle Sap river to kick off the three-day festivities, as large crowds looked on from the riverbank, an epa-efe journalist reports.