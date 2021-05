Uruguayan molecular biologist Juan Pablo Tosar speaks during an interview with Efe in Montevideo on 28 April 2021. EFE/Raul Martinez

With science in the headlines amid the Covid-19 pandemic, researchers around the world are looking at the possibility that a focus on extracellular RNA can offer a non-invasive alternative for early diagnosis of cancer and other serious illnesses.

One of those in the vanguard of the effort is Uruguayan molecular biologist Juan Pablo Tosar, who confesses to a long-standing fascination with RNA.