Indigenous protesters in the central province of Cotopaxi block a road leading to Quito at the start of nationwide social protests on 13 June 2022. EFE/Jose Jacome

Roadblocks set up at start of social protests in Ecuador

Roadblocks were set up in some Ecuadorian provinces at the start of indefinite, nationwide demonstrations on Monday, a social protest launched to demand better economic conditions and improved public safety.

The Integrated Security Service (ECU 911) reported road closures in the Andean provinces of Pichincha (whose capital is Quito), Tungurahua, Cotopaxi and Chimborazo, as well as in the Amazonian province of Pastaza.