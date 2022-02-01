The northern Chilean city of Iquique was the scene of roadblocks, store closures and a truck drivers' strike on Monday, with protesters demanding action to address rising crime and an illegal immigration crisis in that region.
Hundreds of people march on 31 January 2022 in a protest against crime and illegal immigration in the northern Chilean city of Iquique. EFE/Adriana Thomasa
Hundreds of people take part on 31 January 2022 in a protest against crime and illegal immigration in the northern Chilean city of Iquique. EFE/Adriana Thomasa
An immigrant lies on the ground on 31 January 2022 after being attacked by a group of demonstrators in the northern Chilean city of Iquique. EFE/Adriana Thomasa