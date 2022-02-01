Roads blocked during anti-illegal immigration protest in northern Chile

Hundreds of people march on 31 January 2022 in a protest against crime and illegal immigration in the northern Chilean city of Iquique. EFE/Adriana Thomasa

Hundreds of people take part on 31 January 2022 in a protest against crime and illegal immigration in the northern Chilean city of Iquique. EFE/Adriana Thomasa