Afghan security official patrol in an area following a suicide bomb blast that targeted a checkpoint run by the militants loyal to Mullah Rasool group, in Greshk district of Helmand province, Afghanistan, 14 June 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/WATAN YAR

At least seven people died and three were injured after their vehicle stepped on a roadside mine on Sunday in the province of Helmand in southwestern Afghanistan, an official told EFE.

Omar Zawak, the spokesperson of the governor of Helmand said that the event took place at dawn in the region of Treekh Nawar and said that insurgents in the province were responsible for the blast.