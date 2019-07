Special Counsel Robert Mueller speaks to the media about the results of the Russia investigation at the Justice Department in Washington, DC, USA, May 29, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/JIM LO SCALZO

Former special counsel Robert Mueller’s long-awaited testimony before the Congress has been delayed by a week, until July 24, two United States Congress committees announced on Friday.

Mueller had to testify before the Congress on July 17 to present a report on Russian election interference.