A PAL-V Liberty helicopter car at the booth of the Netherlands at the Hannover Industry Fair (Hannover Messe) in Hannover, Germany, Apr. 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/FOCKE STRANGMANN

A table tennis player plays against a robot at the booth of the company 'Omron' during the Hannover Industry Fair (Hannover Messe) in Hannover, northern Germany, Apr. 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/JENS SCHLUETER

A small robot arranges fruits at the Piab booth at the Hannover Industry Fair (Hannover Messe) in Hannover, Germany, Apr. 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/FOCKE STRANGMANN

Industrial robots hold a vehicle at the IBG booth at the Hannover Industry Fair (Hannover Messe) in Hannover, northern Germany, Apr. 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/FOCKE STRANGMANN

Cutting-edge technology, artificial intelligence and the latest robots were on display Monday in Hannover at one of the world’s largest industrial shows.

Thousands of companies from around the world came to showcase the latest developments in robotic engineering and industry at this year's Hannover Industry Fair (Hannover Messe) in Germany.