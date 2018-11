The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree is illuminated during the annual tree lighting ceremony at the Rockefeller Center in New York, New York, USA, Nov. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree is illuminated during the annual tree lighting ceremony at the Rockefeller Center in New York, New York, USA, Nov. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

People take pictures from windows during the annual tree lighting ceremony at the Rockefeller Center in New York, New York, USA, Nov. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree is illuminated during the annual tree lighting ceremony at the Rockefeller Center in New York, New York, USA, Nov. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Rockefeller Christmas tree illuminated in New York to kick off holiday season

The Christmas tree at the Rockefeller Center in New York City was lit up on Wednesday, marking the traditional start of the holiday season.

The annual lighting ceremony of the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, now in its 85th year, featured musical performances by Diana Ross, Tony Bennett, Diana Krall and John Legend.