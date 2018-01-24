Emergency medical officers carry a man who was injured in a damaged mosque by a rocket allegedly fired from Syria, in Kilis, Turkey, Jan. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/CAN EROK

People help a man who was injured in a damaged mosque by a rocket allegedly fired from Syria, in Kilis, Turkey, Jan. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/CAN EROK

At least one person was killed and 13 were injured by two rockets fired from Kurdish-held territory in northern Syria into the Turkish border town of Kilis, one of them landing on a mosque during prayer time, a local governor told press Wednesday.

The explosive devices were allegedly fired by Kurdish YPG militias who were currently battling a Turkish military invasion in Afrin, an enclave of northern Syria that at its closest point is less than 10 kilometers (6 miles) from Kilis, making the city vulnerable to the nearby conflict.