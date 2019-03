Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a visit by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at Netanyahu's official residence in Jerusalem, Mar. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/AMIR COHEN/POOL

Rocket from Gaza wounds 7 in central Israel, Netanyahu to cut short US visit

A rocket launched from the Gaza Strip on Monday morning that hit a house in central Israel has left seven people injured, the Israeli police and medical services reported.

The Israel Defense Forces posted a video on Twitter that purported to show a property in the community of Mishmeret – located some 30 kilometers (19 miles) to the north of Tel Aviv – destroyed by the projectile.