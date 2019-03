Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a visit by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at Netanyahu's official residence in Jerusalem, Mar. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/AMIR COHEN/POOL

Israeli Police examine a house that suffered a direct hit from a missile reportedly fired by militant groups from the Gaza Strip in Moshav Mishmeret near Netanya, north of Tel Aviv Israel, Mar. 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

A rocket was fired from the Gaza Strip on Monday and left seven people injured after hitting a house in central Israel, local police said.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) posted a video on Twitter that allegedly shows a property in Mishmeret, around 30 kilometers (19 miles) north of Tel Aviv, destroyed by the missile.