Israeli security forces and firefighters gather near abuilding hit by a missile fired from the Gaza Strip in the southern city of Ashkelon, Israel, 13 November 2018. The Israeli army reports that approximately 300 missiles were launched from the Gaza Strip toward Israel. Dozens of missiles were intercepted by the Iron Dome aerial defense system. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

Smoke rises from the internal security building of Hamas interior ministry after Israeli air strikes in Gaza City, 12 November 2018. Quider and six fighters were killed after Israeli air strikes in the east of Khan Younis town southern Gaza Strip a night earlier. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

Air attack sirens continue to be activated in Israeli communities adjacent to the Gaza Strip late Monday, after Palestinian militias have already launched more than 300 rockets in the last seven hours, raising fear over a new war in the region.

The office of the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT, an Israeli military agency) broadcast a message on social networks addressed to the population of Gaza, threatening a war like the one that occurred in July 2014.