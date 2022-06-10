The mission has been clear from the start: to "Rodolfize" Colombia to carry businessman Rodolfo Hernandez to the Casa de Nariño, the country's presidential residence. And, although he was a little-known candidate, his support network managed to do the unthinkable and take him into the presidential runoff, where he may well win it all.

The caravans of "Rodolfistas" in automobiles and on motorcycles have traveled all over the South American country, becoming the most idiosyncratic members of this network of volunteers organized into different levels and coordinated via the social networks, to create a rising tide of voices that "is growing like the sea foam."