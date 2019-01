Former Republican political adviser Roger Stone arrived on Jan. 29, 2019, at a Washington DC federal court, where he pled not guilty to charges of obstruction of justice, witness tampering and lying to federal officials pursuing the Russia probe. EFE-EPA/ Michael Reynolds

Roger Stone, a former close adviser to President Donald Trump, pleaded not guilty to charges of obstructing of justice, witness tampering and making false statements to officials investigating Russian interference in the 2016 elections.

Stone, who was arrested last Friday at his Fort Lauderdale, Florida, home, pleaded not guilty during a brief hearing in a District of Columbia court, local media reported.