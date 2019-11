Roger Stone (C), former adviser to President Donald Trump, arrives with his wife Nydia and daughter Adria (not shown) for the first day of his trial at Federal District Court in Washington, DC, on Nov. 5, 2019. Stone is facing seven counts of obstruction of justice, making false statements and witness tampering. EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

Roger Stone (C), former adviser to President Donald Trump, arrives with his wife Nydia (2-R) and daughter Adria (2-L) for the first day of his trial at Federal District Court in Washington, DC, on Nov. 5, 2019. Stone is facing seven counts of obstruction of justice, making false statements and witness tampering. EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

The trial of Roger Stone, formerly one of President Donald Trump's closest advisers, got under way on Tuesday in federal court, where he is facing seven charges stemming from the so-called "Russia probe" headed by Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Stone's trial, which is expected to last two weeks, began Tuesday with jury selection and will continue on Wednesday with opening arguments.