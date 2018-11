Rohingya refugees gather near a fence at the 'no man's land' zone at the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Maungdaw district, Rakhine State, western Myanmar, Aug. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/NYEIN CHAN NAING

Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi surrounded by security and attendees as she leaves after her keynote speech at the ASEAN Business and Investment Summit on the sidelines of the 33rd Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and related meetings in Singapore, Nov. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

The Myanmar army's operation against the Rohingya ethnic minority, described by the UN as genocide, divides the countries that make up the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and tests the unity of the group.

The governments of Malaysia and Indonesia have strongly denounced the failure of Myanmar's government to investigate alleged crimes perpetrated by the military and Buddhist extremists against the Rohingya population.