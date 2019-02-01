The camps housing hundreds of thousands of displaced Rohingya people who have poured into Bangladesh fleeing deadly persecution in neighboring Myanmar are comparable to open prisons where violence against women is commonplace, a leading lawyer in the field said.

In an interview with EFE in Madrid, Razia Sultana, herself a Rohingya, spoke of the conditions in the camps she had seen in Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh, an area that lies near the border of Myanmar's Rakhine state, the heartland of the ethnic minority Rohingya people, a largely Muslim community in Buddhist-majority Myanmar who in recent years have been the victims of a violent ethnic crackdown.