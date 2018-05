A relative of Hindu victims faints as others give treatment near corpses found in a mass grave outside Yebawkya village of Maungdaw township in Rakhine State, western Myanmar, Sept. 27, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/NYEIN CHAN NAING

Amnesty International on Wednesday said Rohingya insurgents are responsible for at least one massacre as well as killings and abductions of Hindu villagers in Myanmar last year.

According to AI, on Aug. 25, 2017, a group of Rohingya men armed with swords and iron rods attacked one village and possibly a second, killing up to 99 Hindus in the western state of Rakhine.