A group of Rohingya refugees onboard in a naval ship as they arrive in Bhashan Char Island, in Noakhali, Bangladesh, 29 December 2020. EFE-EPA/MONIRUL ALAM

Mohammad Abdullah On Tuesday set sail for Bangladesh's remote Bhasan Char island along with nearly 2,000 other Rohingya refugees, hoping to find a better life that remained elusive both in the overcrowded camps in the Cox's Bazar district and his native Rakhine province in Myanmar.