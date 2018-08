Rohingya refugees gather during a visit of Swiss Federal President Alain Berset (Not Pictured) in the Kutupalong Rohingya refugee camp, in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, Feb. 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/PETER KLAUNZER

A man walks in front of the newly built houses for resettlement at the Kyauk BanDu village in Maungdaw township, Rakhine State, western Myanmar, Aug. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/NYEIN CHAN NAING

Hafez Ullah had fled Myanmar in early September last year, following the torching of his village near the Maungdaw Township in northern Rakhine by the army.

On Friday, it will be a day shy of one year when the Rohingya exodus to Bangladesh had began after the Myanmar army had launched an offensive in response to rebel attacks on government outposts, but the situation facing the refugees in Bangladesh has changed little.