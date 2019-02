Myanmar border guard police stands guard near a fence of Rohingyas refugees and makeshift houses at the 'no man's land' zone between the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Maungdaw district, Rakhine State, western Myanmar, Aug. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/NYEIN CHAN NAING

In the early hours of Wednesday, a Rohingya man was killed in a gunfight in the Sabrang area of Teknaf, along the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, hours after he was arrested by the border guards with a consignment of Yaba pills, a methamphetamine-based drug.

Jafar Alam was arrested by the border guards on Tuesday and was accompanying them on an anti-drug raid along the border, when he was killed in the crossfire.