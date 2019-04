A Myanmar border guard police stands guard near a fence of Rohingyas refugees and makeshift houses at the 'no man's land' zone between the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Maungdaw district, Rakhine State, western Myanmar, Aug 24, 2018 (reissued Sep 18, 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/NYEIN CHAN NAING

A Rohingya rights group in Bangladesh said more than 20 people were killed and 50 were injured during an airstrike on April 3 by Myanmar's army on members of the ethnic group in Rakhine state, contradicting the government version of the incident.

The Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights said innocent Rohingya villagers were gathering bamboo in streams near Phon Nyo Leke when Myanmar military helicopters flew low overhead and shot at ordinary Rohingya making rafts in the river.