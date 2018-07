Newly arrived Rohingya refugee Omar Mia cries as he describes his experiences sitting in front of their tents inside the UNHCR trasit point at Ghumdum in UKhiya, Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, Feb. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ABIR ABDULLAH

An overview of the extended camps for the newly arrived Rohingya refugees at Kutupalong in UKhiya, Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, Feb. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ABIR ABDULLAH

The United Nations Human Rights Council said on Thursday that the continuing influx of Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh showed their human rights were still being violated in Myanmar.

The council said that the refugees, numbering around 722,000 since the exodus began in Aug. 2017, have fled due to an "overall menacing environment" in Myanmar, which forced them to leave the country.