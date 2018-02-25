The situation in Rohingya refugee camps in Bangladesh has improved considerably six months after the crisis erupted, although facilities are overcrowded and conditions could worsen with the advent of the monsoons, humanitarian agencies warned Sunday.
"In the first days and weeks after Aug. 25, new arrivals from Myanmar were sleeping in the open air. There were severe shortages of food and clean water and little by way of latrine and sanitation facilities," Fiona MacGregor, a spokesperson of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), told EFE.