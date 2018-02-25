(FILE) Rohingya refugees return to their camps carrying relief goods at the site of the newly extended refugee camps at Kutupalong in UKhiya, Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, Feb. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABIR ABDULLAH

(FILE) A newly arrived Rohingya woman sits in front of her tent at the UNHCR trasit point in UKhiya, Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, Feb. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABIR ABDULLAH

(FILE) A young Rohingya refugee looks on during a visit of Swiss Federal President Alain Berset (Not Pictured) in the Kutupalong Rohingya refugee camp, in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, Feb. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER KLAUNZER

The situation in Rohingya refugee camps in Bangladesh has improved considerably six months after the crisis erupted, although facilities are overcrowded and conditions could worsen with the advent of the monsoons, humanitarian agencies warned Sunday.

"In the first days and weeks after Aug. 25, new arrivals from Myanmar were sleeping in the open air. There were severe shortages of food and clean water and little by way of latrine and sanitation facilities," Fiona MacGregor, a spokesperson of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), told EFE.