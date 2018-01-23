A Rohingya woman takes cover with her child under an umbrella inside bamboo trees during rain near Thangkhali camp, in Coxsbazar, Bangladesh, Oct. 12, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/ABIR ABDULLAH

The delay in the repatriation of more than 688,000 Rohingya refugees to Myanmar from Bangladesh - originally set to begin on Tuesday - has kept members of the Muslim minority in a state of uncertainty, although many of them have firmly rejected the return unless their rights and security were guaranteed.

A number of "Majhis" - local leaders - in the refugee camps in the Cox's Bazar district spoke to EFE and expressed doubts over a process which they do not trust as violence continues in Myanmar's Rakhine state, from where they have fled five months ago.