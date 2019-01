Muslim people sit in a police truck as authorities move them to ManSi village near Sittwe, Rakhine State, western Myanmar, Nov.21, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/NYUNT WIN

Dhaka, Jan 21 (efe-epa) - A total of 31 Rohingya Muslims trying to enter Bangladesh from India have been stranded in no-man's land between the two countries' borders for three days, Bangladeshi authorities said Monday.

The group had been living in India as refugees and were carrying cards issued by United Nations refugee agency UNHCR in India, according to a Border Guards Bangladesh official.