An overview of the extended camps for the newly arrived Rohingya refugees at Kutupalong in Ukhiya, Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, Feb. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ABIR ABDULLAH

Hundreds of Rohingyas on Monday called for support from the international community during a visit of the United Nations secretary general to refugee camps in Bangladesh, which host more than 915,000 members of the Muslim minority who have fled Myanmar.

Mud and heavy monsoon rains did not prevent hundreds of Rohingyas from leaving their huts with banners and chanting slogans as Antonio Guterres, who is on a two-day official visit to Bangladesh, visited the camps.