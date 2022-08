Rohingya refugees take part in a protest held to mark the five year anniversary of the mass migration of Rohingya refugees from Myanmar to Bangladesh, at a makeshift camp in Kutubpalang, Ukhiya, Cox Bazar district, Bangladesh, 25 August 2022. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM

Thousands of Rohingyas observed Genocide Day in Bangladesh camps on Thursday, marking the fifth anniversary of the start of the mass exodus to the country and demanding their safe and dignified return to Myanmar.

Rohingyas gathered in different parts of the camps, holding banners and placards underlining their demands, which included justice for the atrocities committed on them by the Myanmar military in the country's Rakhine State in 2017.